Devotees throng at Bengaluru's Sharana Basaveshwara temple on third Monday of Sawan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged Sharana Basaveshwara temple in the Kalaburagi area of Bengaluru on Monday on the third week of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.



The temple witnessed a huge gathering and the devotees offered prayers while following the precautionary measures against Coronavirus.

Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, who is the Supreme Lord, the creator, protector, and destroyer of the universe according to Hindu religious beliefs.

During this month, the devotees observe fasts on Mondays which are considered to be particularly auspicious days of the month.

The festival is celebrated predominantly in North India. This year Sawan started on July 25 and will end on August 22. Four Mondays fall during this period from July 26 to August 16. (ANI)

