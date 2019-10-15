Devotees throng Golden Temple to celebrate Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Ram Das

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take a dip in the holy sarovar (pool) on the occasion of Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Ram Das.



Devotees offered prayers to the Sikh Guru in the morning after taking a dip in the holy pool situated inside the premises of Gurudwara.





"I have come especially from Delhi here to offer prayers to Guru Ram Das ji. I am feeling very happy and peaceful from within," said Jagjit Singh, a devotee.



"People from across the world have come here today. I am very happy today because I was able to seek blessings from Baba ji on this day," said Pawan Singh, another devotee.



The 'palki' of Guru Ram Das was decorated with flowers and bright lights. Some devotees were also seen distributing sweets on the occasion.



Guru Ram Das is best known as the founder of the holy city of Amritsar, previously known as Ramdaspur. He founded it in 1574 on land he bought for 700 rupees from the owners of the village of Tung. The guru then designed the Gurudwara Harmandir Sahib which translates as "The Abode of God." (ANI)

