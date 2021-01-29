Devotees throng Puri to celebrate 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti

Puri (Odisha) [India], January 29 (ANI): Devotees on Thursday gathered in Puri to celebrate the 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti on the occasion of Paush Purnima.



The 15th Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti, an annual event organised by the Govardhan Peeth, was inaugurated by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Govardhan Peeth's 145th Shankaracharya, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at the Swargadwar on Puri Beach on the occasion of Paush Purnima on Thursday.

Mahodadhi aarti is performed by the Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Puri to calm the sea and destroy evil forces.

As dusk fell, the beach glowed with lamps, lights, and fire, amid chants and devotional music. Hundreds of saints and heads of monasteries from all over the country, along with other dignitaries gathered for the grand annual aarti.

The Tirtha Raj Mahodadhi aarti or Samudra aarti is offered to the sea, according to Vedic rituals.

Hymns were sung with the clang of gongs to celebrate the occasion.

According to Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya, this prayer to the sea is also infused with deep spiritual significance to spread the message of peace and harmony among humanity, and the natural world around us.

"Devotees come here to perform aarti and light up diyas as part of the celebrations," said Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

The first Samudra aarti was first performed in Puri in 2007 by the present Shankaracharya of Puri's Govardhan Peeth, Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

As per the Hindu calendar, the occasion is celebrated on the Purnima of the Shukla Paksha of 'Paush' month. Purnima (full moon night) is said to have great religious significance in Hinduism. (ANI)

