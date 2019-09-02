DG Shipping completes 70 years of inception, foundation day to be celebrated in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): To mark the 70th foundation day of Directorate General of Shipping on Tuesday, Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya will launch celebrations at an event in Mumbai, said Directorate officials on Monday.

"The special occasion will be dedicated to reflecting on the journey and contributions of the Directorate to the shipping sector in India since its inception in 1949 to the present day, and to chart out its future course towards boosting safe, secure and pollution-free shipping," the directorate added in a press release.



Adding that the Directorate has taken several initiatives in the past to ease the working of the Shipping industry, it said: "The steps like revamping of old Acts, easing of norms for coastal shipping, quality training and employment of seafarers and complete revamp of e-governance modules have had significant impact on seafarers' employment whose numbers have gone up substantially touching a figure of 2,08,000."

"The Ship registration in India has gone up by around 200 in the last 4 years and coastal traffic is expected to rise significantly. These initiatives are a part of the much larger 'Sagarmala Project' envisaged by the government," read the press release.

According to the directorate, the function in Mumbai will include a march past by four contingents of Trainee Cadets representing Maritime Training Institutes from East, West, North and South regions of the country. (ANI)

Adding that the Directorate has taken several initiatives in the past to ease the working of the Shipping industry, it said: "The steps like revamping of old Acts, easing of norms for coastal shipping, quality training and employment of seafarers and complete revamp of e-governance modules have had significant impact on seafarers' employment whose numbers have gone up substantially touching a figure of 2,08,000.""The Ship registration in India has gone up by around 200 in the last 4 years and coastal traffic is expected to rise significantly. These initiatives are a part of the much larger 'Sagarmala Project' envisaged by the government," read the press release.According to the directorate, the function in Mumbai will include a march past by four contingents of Trainee Cadets representing Maritime Training Institutes from East, West, North and South regions of the country. (ANI)