DGCA to issue notices to GoAir's 100 pilots and management for flight duty time violations

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): In a bid to discourage airlines from overworking their pilots, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will send notice to around 100 pilots of GoAir and to GoAir Management over alleged Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) violation.

The DGCA took this step after it found that GoAir management had allegedly been involved in the violation of pilot rostering.



DGCA's attempt is to ensure that air safety is not compromised and it expects that other airlines will take a cue from this strict action and will adhere to the FDTL norm. (ANI)

