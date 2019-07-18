DGCA conducts safety audit of five airlines, lists security concerns

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has done the safety audit of five airlines, including Air India, and has listed out security concerns in these carriers, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Puri said: "The implementation of Safety Management System (SMS) was found to be deficient. Quantum of Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) data analysed under Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) was not as per the Indian safety regulators' requirement."

"Inspection schedules were not revised as per the latest Maintenance Planning Document (MPD). Maintenance Control Centre was found not to be maintained as per the required manpower. Flight crew rostering software was not upgraded," he added.The Civil Aviation Minister further said: "Untrained staffs were found manning check-in counters. The other staff at counters too were found to have inadequate knowledge for the handling of Dangerous Goods despite being trained in Dangerous Good Regulations (DGR). DGCA found that there was a delay in carrying out the corrective actions for the FOQA exceedances.""DGCA has directed the operators to take corrective action," he said.Puri said: "The DGCA proactively works towards improving the safety level of civil air transport in the country.""The DGCA regularly conducts safety audits of scheduled and non-scheduled airline operators in the country as per the annual surveillance plan. The last five safety audits conducted were of Air India Express, SpiceJet, Air India, Indigo and GoAirways," his reply reads.On the question of whether there are any plans or any private airline came before the DGCA for its revival, Puri said: "No such proposal for revival from any private airline has been received by the DGCA." (ANI)