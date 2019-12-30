DGCA launches Phase-1 services of e-Governance project

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday launched the Phase-1 service of e-Governance (eGCA) project under which the issuance of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) has been automated, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said.

Rolling out the CPL-A in automated form would help in expediting the process of the issuance of these licenses and would do away with manual handling and processing of applications.

"With this launch, the issue of Commercial Pilot License (CPL-A) with Flight Radio Telephony Operators License (FRTOL) and Instrument Rating has been automated. The applicants would now be able to fill up their flying details through the DGCA portal, after getting themselves registered," the ministry said in a release."Subsequently, after getting the flying details verified by the Chief Flight Instructors/Dy Chief Flight Instructors, the applicants would be able to submit their applications for issuance of CPL-A online to DGCA. The DGCA would, after scrutiny of the application, issue license in plastic card form with QR code having all the necessary details," added the statement.As many as seven hundred aspirant pilots would be benefitted every year thanks to this initiative.Besides CPL-A, the issuance of Class 1 renewal Medical Assessment to the aspirant pilots has also commenced though eGCA. This will facilitate the timely issuance of the Medical Assessment Certificate to the aspirant pilots. In subsequent phases, other services of DGCA will also be automated.The eGCA project is being implemented with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the Service Provider and PWC as the Project Management Consultant.The project has been conceptualised for the automation of the processes and functions of DGCA and will provide a strong base for IT infrastructure and service delivery framework.It envisages an end-to-end solution, including various software applications, connectivity with all the regional offices, a 'portal' for the dissemination of information and for providing online and speedy service delivery in a secure environment.The project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, would enhance the efficiency of the various services provided by the DGCA and would ensure transparency and accountability in all DGCA functions. (ANI)