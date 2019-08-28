DGCA reviews performance of Neo aircraft with GoAir, Indigo airlines

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday had an urgent meeting with GoAir and Indigo airlines to review the performance of Airbus Neo aircraft.

Time and again the incidents of glitches have been reported, both in-air and on-ground, in the Airbus Neo aircraft used by both these budget carriers."Post-induction of A320 Neo aircraft fitted with PW1100G engines into service, following significant technical issues have been experienced on these engines worldwide -- Combustion Chamber distress - Block B and Block C, bearing Pre-Mod and Post-Mod failures, N2 transient vibration, Low-Pressure Turbine (LPT) failure, HPC (High-Pressure Compressor) rear knife-edge seal failures, and gear-box failures," DGCA said in a statement."While the issues related to Combustion Chamber Distress, Bearing Seal failures, and HPC Rear Knife Edge seal failures have been addressed by taking suitable mitigation measures, the manufacturer is in the process of implementing mitigation actions in gearbox failure, LPT failure, and engine vibration," added the DGCA.The aviation watchdog said that about 40 per cent of the domestic seat capacity of India is powered by Neo engines and any knee-jerk reaction to completely shut their operations will have serious consequences."DGCA is continuously monitoring the performance of these engines and taking appropriate proactive measures as and when required including the grounding of aircraft in the interest of safety and further remedial measure if necessitated, will be taken," the statement said.It stated that the manufacturer has been directed to ensure more availability of spare engines for Indian operators to prevent grounding of aircraft due to removal of engines."DGCA assures all its stakeholders that we...will take the harshest action, should the need arise," the statement further said. (ANI)