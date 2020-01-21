DGP Dilbag Singh compliment Srinagar Police for busting JeM terror module

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday complimented his officials for busting a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module.

On January 16, Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module and arrested a total of five terrorists. With this, the Police claimed to have averted a major terror attack planned on 26th January.



The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR VK Birdhi and SSP M Haseeb Mughal.

The team also interacted with police personnel at Nigeen Police Stations.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered. (ANI)

