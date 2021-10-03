DGP to be appointed on basis of Centre's panel, says Punjab CM

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday said that the new Director-General of Police (DGP) would be appointed as per the law as the state government has already forwarded the panel of all senior police officers, with 30 years of experience, to the Centre.



"Now the state government is waiting for a panel from the Centre regarding three names finalised for the post of DGP," Channi told media persons during a state-level function in Rupnagar's Morinda.

Channi further stated that the name of the new DGP would be finalized after consultation with former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu, all ministers and MLAs of the state.

He said that the state government is functioning with dedication, sincerity and honesty and to ensure transparency in its administration would be the topmost priority.

However, the organizational work is being looked after by Sidhu and a committee has been constituted for better coordination between the government and the party, Channi said.

The Chief Minister's comments came hours after Sidhu in a tweet demanded the replacement of DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Advocate General (AG) Amar Preet Singh Deol.

"Demand for Justice in Sacrilege cases and for the arrest of main culprits behind the drug trade brought our government in 2017 and due to his failure, people removed the last CM. Now, AG / DG appointments rub salt on wounds of victims, they must be replaced or we will have No face !!" tweeted Sidhu.

On the issue of retiring the government employees above 58 years, the Chief Minister said that any employee who has attained the age of over 58 years would not be allowed to serve anymore so that the youth could be given chance for government jobs. (ANI)