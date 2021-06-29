Dhaka blast: Security guard's body recovered after 44 hrs

The blast triggered partial collapse of a building while shattering the glass walls of dozens of nearby structures in Moghbazar.

As many as seven people died and 66 others injured in Shawrma House Chain Restaurant building collapse afer explosion in the capital's Moghbazar area on Sunday.

The body was recovered after 44 hours.

Hundreds, including many pedestrians and commuters, are under treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak somewhere in the building.

Police have ruled out any foul play behind the incident.

Mangled pillars, glass shards and broken concrete were all over 79 Outer Circular Road.

Two heavily damaged buses were left in a heap outside the three-storey building, witnesses said.

Monirul Islam Ramna Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) said, "The caretaker had been missing since the blast."

The deceased have been identified as Jannat, 23, and his nine-month-old daughter Sobhana, private car driver Swapan, 39, bus driver Abul Kashem Mollah, 45, private employee Ruhul Amin, 30, Sharma House restaurant chef Osman Gani Tushar, 35, and Radio Dhwani journalist Mostafizur Rahman, 26.

Earlier, police chief Benazir Ahmed said explosives experts would investigate the deadly blast in Moghbazar even though he did not believe the incident was caused by a bomb.

Meanwhile, a five-member probe body has been formed to investigate the incident. Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the police's counter terrorism unit (CTTC) will be at the panel's helm, assisted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Bomb Disposal Branch.

On the other hand, the law enforcers have formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident.

Besides, a seven-member panel has been tasked with inspecting the scene and handing in a detailed report on the incident within seven working days, the Police Headquarters said on Monday.

The committee members include a special superintendent of police from the forensic division of the CID, a special superintendent of police from the CTSB, an additional superintendent of police from the anti-terrorism unit, a co-commander of the APBN, and a deputy chief explosives inspector from the explosives directorate.

The panel will work in coordination with the Fire Service's probe committee to ascertain the cause of the explosion and formulate recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

--IANS

sumi/sdr/