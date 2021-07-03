Dhami to take oath as 11th CM of Uttarakhand on Sunday

Dhami was elected as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the meeting of the BJP's legislative party in Dehradun on Saturday.

The new cabinet ministers of the state will also take oath with Dhami.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday evening at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun.

The meeting was held in the presence of Central observers, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP national General Secretary D. Purandeswari.

The party's in-charge for Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam, was also present in the meeting.

Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who late on Friday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

After the legislative party meeting, Tomar said, "Incumbent Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik proposed Dhani's names and it was seconded by former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and others. No other name is proposed for the post."

After the legislative party meeting, Dhami and others called upon Governor Baby Rani Maurya to stake claim to form the new government.

After being elected the leader of BJP legislative party, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda for showing confidence in him.

It is learnt that Dhami is considered close to former Chief Minister and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A source in Uttarakhand BJP said that Dhami had served as an officer on special duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Koshiyari.

The 45-year-old is a two-time MLA from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Dhami worked in different positions in ABVP for almost a decade and was active in student politics. He has also served as the president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand.

Dhami has never held any ministerial position in the past.

