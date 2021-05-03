Dhananjay Singh's wife elected to zila panchayat

Srikala Singh, the daughter of a Hyderabad-based politician, had filed her nomination for the zila panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Jaunpur, May 3 (IANS) Srikala Singh, wife of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh, has won the zila panchayat elections from Jaunpur.

Dhananjay Singh and Srikala got married in 2017 in a grand ceremony.

Srikala was in the Telugu Desham Parishad (TDP) but joined the BJP in 2019 in the presence of party President J.P. Nadda in Hyderabad.

Dhananjay Singh has been absconding after being released from jail last month.

Soon after Srikala filed her nomination, the local police raided her husband's house to arrest him in connection with a murder case.

He was not found at home though and the police have now declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

