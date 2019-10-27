Dhankar receives Kali Puja invitation from Mamata, set to visit CM's residence with wife today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday confirmed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has invited him and his wife to her residence for Kali Puja.

Speaking to media persons here, Dhankar said that he had written to the Chief Minister, stating that he would like to visit her place on October 29 on the occasion of Bhai Fota (Bhai Dooj).



"After returning from her tour to North Bengal, she wrote to me inviting my wife and I, for the Kali puja at her residence on October 27," he said.

The Governor also said that he is "very happy" with the invitation.

On October 25, Dhankar had said that he is not aware of the invitation for Kali Puja and Bhai Fota (Bhai Dooj) sent for him by Banerjee. However, he said he will be delighted on a call of the chief minister at her convenience on Bhai Dooj.

The rift between Mamata and Dhankar was visible when the former sidelined him during Durga Puja.

On October 15, the West Bengal governor said that he had felt "disturbed and hurt" as he was sidelined by her. (ANI)