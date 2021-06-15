Dhankhar arrives in New Delhi, targets WB govt over post-poll retributive violence

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): After arriving in New Delhi late on Tuesday night, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that none of the state government officer or minister has visited the sites where post-poll retributive violence took place.

Speaking to ANI here, he said that he wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over post-poll retributive violence but no state government officer, minister or chief minister has gone to the spots .

"I have written a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee over post-poll retributive violence. It's been more than 6 weeks (since the incidents of violence happened) but no state govt officer, minister or CM has gone to the spots," Dhankhar said.

"I have urged CM to brief me about the situation and to take immediate action over it. I am shocked to know that State Home Department has reacted to my letter. Such a response by the Home Department is unfortunate. Police and Administration have forgotten their legal limitations," he added.

Earlier in a tweet, Dhankhar's office had informed: "Hon'ble Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting New Delhi. Governor Dhankhar will leave for Delhi on the late evening of June 15, 2021, and return to Kolkata on June 18, 2021, in the late afternoon."

On Monday, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 MLAs had called on Governor Dhankhar and submitted a memorandum over the post-poll law and order situation in the state.

Briefing media persons, the Governor had said, "Fifty MLAs of Opposition including Suvendu Adhikari have handed over a memorandum to me, attracting my attention towards four points including anti-defection law and incidents of Tiljala and Chandan Nagar."

"Being the constitutional head of the state, let me make it clear that anti-defection law is applicable in full force in Bengal. It is as much applicable here as in other parts of the country," stated Dhankhar.

Governor Dhankhar had also raised concerns over the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal.

Suvendu's meeting with Dhankhar comes after BJP leader Mukul Roy on Friday returned to the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

There are also speculations that more BJP leaders in the state will follow Roy's lead to switch back to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, a month after the latter's landslide victory in the Assembly elections. (ANI)