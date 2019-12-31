Dhankhar holds 'cordial' meeting with Bengal minister

Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday called on state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar amid sparring between the state government and Raj Bhawan over incidents in various institutions, including Jadavpur university where Dhankhar was prevented from attending the convocation.

Dhankhar described the meeting as "pleasant and cordial".

"Had extremely pleasant and cordial meeting with Dr Partho Chatterjee, Hon'ble Education Minister," Dhankhar said, giving his best wishes for 2020 to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministerial colleagues.

Besides facing the protests at JU, Dhankhar had also been complaining bitterly over the past few days about universities cancelling programmes which he would have attended as ex-officio Chancellor. Some other education institutes had also postponed programmes after sending an invite to Dhankhar earlier. Since coming to the state in late July as Governor, Dhankhar has been involved in stand-offs with the Mamata Banerjee government over a plethora of issues, education being one of them. ssp/prs