Dhankhar resents Mamata skipping Vajpayee portrait unveiling

Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed resentment over the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and any state government representative at a function where he unveiled a portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Raj Bhavan here.

Dhankhar said he had invited Banerjee to unveil the portrait, but performed the part himself as she did not respond.

"The very day the idea was conceived, that is November 27, I wrote a letter to the Chief Minister earnestly proposing she unveil the portrait of Atalji for whom she has been publicly and rightly appreciative.

"I made this suggestion also for the reason that late Atalji had a great role in the political career of Mamataji and she as the Chief Minister was eminently suited for this. May be on account of her preoccupations she has not been able to respond and spare time. I am thus called upon to perform that part of unveiling the portrait of the great leader," he said. Dhankhar later tweeted: "It would have been apt if she could have spared time for this occasion. Felt her absence and unveiled portrait." In another tweet, the Governor said: "Felt absence (of) representation of State inspite of invites."