Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw release special postal covers on 6 unsung heroes of Odisha

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar [India], October 14 (ANI): As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Communications, Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw via video conference released Special Covers on six "Unsung Heroes of Odisha."



Speaking at a press conference Suvendu Swain, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha, said, in the celebration of the National Postal Week, the special emphasis will be on unsung heroes of Odisha who made great contributions to the country's freedom struggle.

"Today is a great day, we are celebrating the national postal week. We will give special emphasis on unsung heroes who have never been recognised for their contribution before," he said.

Six "unsung heroes" of Odisha are Shaheed Jayee Rajguru, Shaheed Baji Rout, Parbati Giri, Chakra Bisoi, Chakhi Khuntia and Baxi Jagabandhu.

"We have read about these heroes in schools and colleges but they were never recognised," Swain added. (ANI)

