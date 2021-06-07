Dharmendra Pradhan calls Centre's decision to supply free COVID vaccines to states 'historic', says PM acted according to citizens' desire

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to provide free COVID vaccines to the states and called the announcement "historic"



"I thank PM Modi for the decision. This is a historic decision. He acted according to the desire of Indian citizens. The Central government will inoculate the people on its own expenditure. The vaccination drive was being carried out from January to April in the same manner," Pradhan told ANI.

"From May 1, states were given the responsibility for the purchase of 25 per cent vaccines. The Centre kept providing 50 per cent of vaccines to the states. Still, there were a lot of confusion around vaccination in the country," he added.

Hailing the Central government, he said that Prime Minister Modi took this decision, using his political acumen and understanding. "From June 21 onwards, the Centre will purchase 75 per cent of the vaccines that will be produced in the country and provide to the states on its own expenditure."

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, announcing a centralised vaccine drive, said that all vaccines will be procured by the Central government and will be given to states for free of cost.

He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali this year. "80 crore poor will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that over 23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in the country and the supply of vaccines will increase in the coming days.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said the country has two made-in-India vaccines.

"Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... The vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines and three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," he said. (ANI)

