Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 270-bed COVID care center at Jindal Steel and Power Plant in Angul

Angul (Odisha) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday inaugurated 270-bed COVID care center at Jindal Steel and Power Plant in Angul district and said that the corporate will also assist for socio-economic development and health in the state.



In view of the growing covid infection in Anugul district @JSPLCorporate I inaugurated a 270-bed oxygen-assisted Covid Care Center in the area," tweeted the Union Minister.

He further assured that Angul will see no shortage of health infrastructure as corporate institutions are contributing towards combating the pandemic.

He informed that Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) and National Aluminium Company (NALCO) have recently set up a COVID Care Centre in Talcher and Balaramprasad.

"There will be no shortage of health infrastructure in Anugul district. Corporate institutions are continuing their efforts to combat the epidemic. MCL and @NALCO_India Covid Care Hospital has been set up in Talcher and Balaramprasad with 150 beds," said Pradhan.

"The Covid Care Centre now has 280 oxygen-coupled beds, while it already has 50 beds with ventilators and accessories. The 320 beds in the system will provide better treatment to Kovid patients, including Kaniha, Talcher and neighboring districts of Devgarh in Anugul district," he said in another tweet.

Stating that Jindal Steel and Power Limited will be responsible for socio-economic development and health in the state in the coming days, the minister thanked it for meeting the needs of the country by supplying 3,000 metric tons of oxygen to different parts of the country.

"In the last 2 months @JSPLCorporate Thank you for meeting the needs of the country by supplying 3,000 metric tons of oxygen to different parts of the country. JSPL will also be responsible for socio-economic development and health in the state in the coming days," said Pradhan in a tweet today.

The Union Minister stated that he called upon the corporate institutions in the district to take the responsibility of vaccination against COVID-19 in the district.

Pradhan in another tweet said, "As the second wave of floods hit Anugul district, I once again called on corporate institutions in the district to take responsibility for vaccinating their employees, their families and at least one poor person."

He also said that corporates including SPL, MCL and NALCO will provide 420 oxygen-coupled beds and ancillary medical facilities to the people of Anugul and neighboring districts, as well as arrangements for the treatment of covid patients by the Anugul district administration. (ANI)






