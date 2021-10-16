Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 29th 'HunarHaat' in UP's Rampur

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated the 29th "HunarHaat" at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said here.



Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "Each and every house of our country has skilled people. There is a need to provide branding and market opportunities to their skills and "HunarHaat" is playing an important role in this regard. 'Hunar Haat' is also available on GeM (Government e-Marketplace), which will provide large scale national as well as international markets to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen."

Pradhan added, "Each and every village of the country has a number of 'Vishwakarma' and 'HunarHaat' has provided a credible platform for their talent."

He said, "The 'New Education Policy' of the Government gives emphasis on 'Padhayi Bhi Aur Kamai Bhi'. Union Education Ministry and Union Minority Affairs Ministry will work together to provide education as well as skill development training to children of artisans and craftsmen."

Addressing the function, Naqvi said that 'HunarHaat' has become a credible platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Swadeshi-Swavlamban' and 'Vocal for Local' and providing market to indigenous products of traditional artisans and craftsmen. (ANI)

