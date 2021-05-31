Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates SAIL's second 200-bed COVID care unit with gaseous oxygen at Durgapur

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated SAIL's second COVID care hospital with 200 beds equipped with gaseous oxygen at Durgapur Steel Plant.



In his remarks, Pradhan lauded the commitment of SAIL for acting swiftly and for setting up the second COVID care unit within a short time.

Pradhan said that the Centre will give boost to COVID-related medical infrastructure in the region. He said that SAIL's steel plants in West Bengal at Durgapur and Burnpur have been standing strong to provide every possible help to the state in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official release said that a 200-bed COVID care facility at Burnpur was dedicated to the nation recently. This was the first in the series of jumbo COVID care facilities being set up by SAIL in a fast-track mode.

The 200-bedded Covid care hospital is fitted with supply of gaseous oxygen directly from plant through a dedicated pipeline. This has been set up in a two storied building with ladders on both sides including ramp for carrying critical patients and it is equipped with valve controlled gaseous oxygen supply from nearby oxygen plant.

Pradhan said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the use of gaseous oxygen tapped from the source was conceptualized. He said that Durgapur's facility is also in line with the Prime Minister's call for "Jahan Bimaar, Wahin Upchaar" and his philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas", an official statement said. (ANI)

