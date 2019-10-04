Dharmendra Pradhan launches customer outreach initiative of banks in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan here on Friday launched a customer outreach initiative, 'Grahak Mela Camp' by various national banks.

Pradhan said that Self Help Groups (SHGs) can avail loans of Rs 50,000 within 30 seconds and bank customers can get loans of up to Rs 1 crore within 59 minutes from these centres.



"Bank loans of around Rs 2 lakh crore have been issued in Odisha and over 3 crore people have got access to banking services now. I have urged Union finance minister for more banks and also asked banks to provide more home loans to customers in the state," Pradhan said.

The Union Minister further said that bank defaulters can't escape from the Modi government as the administration has taken effective steps to tackle them. (ANI)

