Lucknow, Sep 8 (IANS) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed in-charge of election for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a party release, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annpurna Devi, along with three other BJP leaders have been made co-in-charges for the poll affairs in the state.