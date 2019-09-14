Dharmendra Pradhan meets Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakanta Rath as part of BJP's campaign on abrogation of Article 370

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met eminent poet and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakanta Rath at his residence in Bhubaneswar as part of the BJP's nationwide 'Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan'.



In a tweet, Pradhan said, "Met Eminent Poet and Padma Bhushan awardee Shri Ramakant Ratha at his residence in Bhubaneswar today as part of @BJP4India's nationwide Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan, to spread awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370 & 35A."

Ramakanta Rath is a modernist poet. He is most renowned for writing poems in Odia.

The BJP has embarked on a month-long 'Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyan' to seek people's support on Modi government's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, with its leaders and workers asked to fan out across the country to hold meetings. (ANI)

