Dhinakaran hits out at AIADMK's stand on UNHRC resolution

The AMMK General Secretary, in a statement, said that the AIADMK manifesto had promised action against those responsible for "genocide" of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that the people of Tamil Nadu as well as Tamils of Sri Lanka would never forgive the ruling AIADMK for its attitude before and after the adoption of the UNHRC motion on Sri Lanka.

Terming it an "act of betrayal" by the Central government for Sri Lankan Tamils by having abstained from voting in the UNHRC, he, however, said it was an act of consolation that the UNHRC resolution was passed even with India not voting.

The AMMK leader also called upon the Central government to make amends and to pave way for action against the guilty once action is commenced following the passing of the resolution.

In the 46th general council of UNHRC, a resolution was moved to fix responsibility for war crimes and human rights violations by Sri Lankan authorities.

The resolution was passed with 22 out of 47 members voting in favour, while 11 including China, Pakistan, Russia, and Bangladesh voting against it while 14 countries, including India and Nepal, abstaining.

The DMK and MDMK have upped the ante against the AIAMDK government for playing second fiddle to the Central government in the "genocide" of Sri Lankan Tamils by the Sri Lankan forces.

--IANS

aal/vd