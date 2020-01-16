Dhingra Commission report: Ammo in BJP's hand ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) As the battle for Delhi heats up, BJP launched a blistering attack on the Congress for its alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots citing the the Justice Dhingra Commission report that was submitted to the government on Thursday.

"The Justice Dhingra Commission submitted its report today. They have revealed that the Congress never took any lead to investigate the anti-Sikh riots that took place in 1984," alleged Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Javadekar said the report is "very important", and told the media: "The Commission's main inference is that the right investigation of these riots never happened. Over 3,000 Sikhs were burnt alive, their houses were looted and there was such brutality."

Accusing the Congress of giving a free hand to the culprits who took the lead in one of the worst religious pogrom this nation has seen so far, the BJP leader claimed: "In Sultanpur, 500 incidents took place and the administration received numerous affidavits. Ideally, FIRs should've been filed right away, but it did not happen for six to seven years." Javadekar also reminded the media of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous statement of "when a giant tree falls, the earth shakes" which was seen as justification of the anti-Sikh riots. The timing of this detailed findings is crucial as it may harm Congress electorally in Delhi which has a sizeable Sikh population, many of whom are descendants of the 1984 riot victims. Delhi goes to poll on February 8, result will be out on February 11. abn/in