Diabetes doesn't mean depriving yourself of tasty food

The steady increase in 'lifestyle diseases' has among other things, meant that diabetes has become a health crisis. So, if you've recently been diagnosed with diabetes, understanding what is safe to eat can be tricky. However, taking steps to control the disease doesn't mean depriving yourself of tasty food; instead it means eating a balanced and healthy diet.

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) How does one lower ones' blood sugar levels by using superfoods and super ingredients? How to up ones protein intake at the same time consuming less of meats?

In his comprehensive "The Diabetic Cookbook" (Bloomsbury), celebrated chef Michael Swamy introduces readers to carefully curated recipes for anyone cooking for diabetes. Discover how the profiles of familiar dishes like lentils and khichdis can be altered by using easily available superfoods and super ingredients—without affecting their taste and experiential quotient and yet at the same time help in lowering blood sugar levels.

Alongside the over 70 delicious recipes divided into soups, salads, starters, breads, beverages and desserts, find out how you can increase your protein intake with fewer meats on your plate. Prepare and enjoy vegetarian, non-vegetarian and vegan dishes confidently. This cookbook will not only help manage the disease but also bring you the joys of fine food.

Michael Swamy is a pioneer in the area of food media and is a chef, food stylist, food writer and travel photographer based in Mumbai. A graduate of the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, London, he, with his team, has conceptualized and handled major food shows on several general entertainment and international niche channels. He has won numerous accolades in the culinary industry and is recognized as one of India's top chefs.

He has authored "The East Indian Kitchen", "Masala Dabba", "Easy Guide to Pairing Indian Food With Wine" and is a several time Gourmand Award winner for his work. As Chef Patron and creator of several restaurant brands, he has set a benchmark for global cuisines.

His work with Pugdundee Safaris and the Forest Menu of the mountains of Uttarakhand with boutique resorts has created a niche market. He is associated with a few leading hospitality universities where he teaches and sets up courses on food media.

