DIAL, Zurich Airport, 3 others bid to develop Jewar Airport

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) and Zurich Airport are among the four entities who submitted bids for the proposed Jewar International Airport, an official said.

Technical bids for selection of the developer of the project was opened at the office of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) here on Wednesday.

"DIAL, Zurich Airport International AG, Adani Enterprises Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited have participated in the global bidding," Yamuna Expressway Authority CEO Arun Veer Singh told ANI. He said the six-month-long bidding period of the project ended on October 30 and now an evaluation of the technical qualifications of the bids will be conducted. "A separate financial bid will be opened on November 29. The companies which will qualify in the technical bid will participate in the financial bid. It will be known after the evaluation whether every entity or some of them qualify for the financial bid," he said. The NIAL had floated a global tender to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30. Jewar Airport will be spread over 1,334 hectare and two runways will initially be built. The construction of the two-runway will be completed in four states, Singh said. The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, will cost an estimated over Rs 29,000 crore. (ANI)