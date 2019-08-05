DIAL initiates expansion of IGI Airport to make it future-ready

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday initiated the expansion of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to make it future-ready.

In the last decade, the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers have seen a massive surge exceeding projections. The Phase 3A expansion works, being carried out as per the Master Plan 2016, would enable IGI Airport to handle the expected increase in air traffic. These works, upon completion, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of Delhi Airport to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in next three years but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA.



Commenting on Phase 3A works, I Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, said, "Keeping in view the unprecedented growth in the number of people travelling by air over the last few years, expansion of Delhi Airport has become the need of the hour to make it future-ready with enhanced passenger experience. The mega expansion of Delhi Airport would not only help the existing airlines to enhance their services but also create adequate room for new airlines to initiate their services."

L&T has been entrusted with the entire EPC works of Phase 3A, and the works have begun on all fronts.

The arrival and departure terminals would be integrated under a single roof to form the new integrated Terminal 1. It would come with associated enhancements in baggage handling and security screening systems. The total area of Terminal 1 will increase from the present 64,140 sqm to 192,985 sqm and capacity would go up from 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA. (ANI)