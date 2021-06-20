Diatribe goes on as Kerala Congress chief says he will continue personal criticism against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 20 (ANI): Continuing his tirade, Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on Sunday again hit out against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying "political criminals who consider themselves as dictators and make their cadres believe so should be personally criticised."



Taking to Facebook, Sudhakaran said, "Some pointed out that I was personally attacking Pinarayi Vijayan. Yes, it is personal criticism. I have learned that I must personally subdue political criminals who consider themselves dictators and make their cadres believe so. Have you seen Pinarayi Vijayan responding in such detail to any other political allegations? When asked about the irregularities in his own office, he said he did not know."

Reiterating that a recent media report about Sudhakaran physically attacking Vijayan during college days was printed without his permission, he asked "Why did he (Vijayan) react so emotionally to the issue, which happened so many years ago, and I personally said it was printed for sensation without my permission?

"Why did the reminder of an old event, that is unlikely to affect his political career today in any way, provoke him so deeply? It seems to me that he still does not like to remember the reasons that led to the incident then, which is now controversial," the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president wrote.

He alleged that no PR agency can lie for too long and there is still a lot to come out like this.

"Many victims of the atrocities committed by him for his own interests are still living in the villages of North Kerala. In our vernacular, it is called 'Ottapoothi'. Some victims are silently suffering within the party itself. The list goes on and on, from VS Achuthanandan to MA Baby and Shailaja Teacher. They can't question him. There was a communist in North Kerala who had the backbone to do so. Pinarayi Vijayan will still shudder to hear his name - TP Chandrasekharan," Sudhakaran alleged.

Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, the KPCC chief, whose political rivalry with Vijayan, both hailing from Kannur, is well known further alleged, "If a person with such behavioural disorders has more power, the government itself will plunge into anarchy. That is what we have been seeing for the last five years in the form of various scams. I see personal criticism as the only solution to this." (ANI)

