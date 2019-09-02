Dibrugarh: Junior doctors of Assam Medical College hold candle march to protest against Jorhat incident

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Juniors doctors of Assam Medical College here carried out a candle march to protest against the killing of 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta in Teok tea garden in Jorhat district.

"Today we have gathered here to protest against the incident in Jorhat where a 73-year-old senior colleague of ours was beaten to death by tea garden workers. We do save lives but how can we be expected do so when our lives are under threat," Dr Dipul Nath, one of the doctors leading the march told reporters here on Sunday.

Dr Dutta was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family along with some others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.According to police, a magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this matter and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Subhan Gowalla will conduct the enquiry and submit a report in seven days."The incident occurred on Saturday when a group of people attacked Dr Deben Dutta following the death of Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the garden hospital," said Roshni Aparanji Korati, Indian Administrative Service (IAS).Another junior doctor at the candle march said they wanted people to understand the situation of doctors and to abstain from using violence against the professionals who work to save lives."We request all people to bring awareness in the society on the violence inflicted on doctors. We want our profession to be a secure one, we cannot be forced to help people at gunpoint. People have to understand some matters are in the hands of the higher power, we want to save people but we cannot save everyone," Dr Rituraj Deb said. (ANI)