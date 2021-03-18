Dibyendu Adhikari to meet BJP top brass in Delhi, decide on leaving TMC

By Pragya Kaushika

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): Dibyendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from Tamluk constituency and brother of Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to decide in a day or two whether he would continue in TMC or join Bharatiya Janata Party.



Sources said the TMC MP is likely to meet the top leadership of BJP in Delhi on Friday. It is after this meeting that he is likely to decide on what to do next.

Adhikari remained tight-lipped about his meeting.

"I haven't decided yet. I have been invited by top leadership to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally," said Adhikari when asked about his political future.

Adhikari said he has not been invited to TMC programmes for four-five months.

"I am with TMC. I've not been invited to party programmes for four-five months. TMC district president says that I am being called to each party event. That's a lie. Technically, I am in TMC but my elder brother Suvendu has joined BJP," he told ANI.

The Tamluk MP is keeping his cards close to his chest. However, he has openly supported his brother against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. He also credits his brother for the Nandigram movement.

"It's purely Mamata's emotional decision to contest from Nandigram. People have to decide who to elect and I trust their wisdom," said the MP.

He also commented on violence in Nandigram and clashes between TMC and BJP workers saying ECI should take steps.

"It is also true that the peace prevailing from 2007 onwards has been disrupted. As an MP, I would request ECI to contain this. The communal card is being played in Nandigram, this isn't right. People here are peace-loving," stated Adhikari.

Elections to West Bengal's 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the counting will take place on May 2. (ANI)

