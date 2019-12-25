Did Bills passed by Raghubar govt prove costly for BJP?

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the Jharkhand elections could have been better if then Chief Minister Raghubar Das had not got some controversial Bills passed in the legislature.

The two Bills are related to the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act (SPT). Both these Bills impacted 28 tribal-dominated Assembly seats and out of those the BJP faced defeat in 26 seats.

The BJP could win only from Khunti and Torpa. It is being said that tribals were angry with the BJP in the state because of these two Bills.

The Raghubar Das government got these two Bills passed for the amendments amid a walkout by the opposition. The government also tried to amend the Land Acquisition Laws. These laws were meant for the protection of the land rights of the tribals. When the government tried to amend these laws the tribals took it as an assault on their rights. The opposition raised this issue. After that the President also refused to sign the Bill following the objections of the Home Ministry. Following this incident, the tribals felt that the Raghubar Das government is against their rights. hindi-rt/bg