Did DCP Kapoor suicide get Faridabad top cop shunted out?

Kapoor had shot himself with his service revolver at his home in Faridabad, depressed over blackmailed by a junior officer.

A suicide note recovered from Kapoor's house mentioned the name of Abdul Sayeed, who is posted as SHO at Bhopani police station. The note also named another person, who is a civilian.

Suicide by a senior police officer following blackmail by his junior officer raised many uncomfortable questions about the dynamics of the state Police Department.

To evade such questions, Sanjay Kumar had since maintained a steady distance from the media with Faridabad police PRO Sube Singh doing most of the talking. And the state government's decision to replace him with K.K. Rao last Thursday didn't surprise many.

However, questions are being raised on why Sanjay Kumar has again been made IGP, Hisar Range, when he was transferred from there just nine months back. Sanjay Kumar was the Joint Commissioner of Police of Faridabad, before he was promoted to Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.