Did not ask for time with Sonia Gandhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday downplayed reports of his possible meeting with party's interim president Sonia Gandhi here inthe midst of infighting in the party in Madhya Pradesh.

"I did not ask for time with Sonia Gandhi. The news was wrong. At present I am focussing on Maharashtra elections," he told media persons.



His comments came after media reports stated that he was slated to meet Gandhi today. The meeting, according to the reports, got postponed later.

Scindia is the chairman of the screening committee for the Assembly elections in the state, which are due later this year. (ANI)

