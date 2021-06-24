Did not get concrete assurances from PM: CPIM's Yousuf Tarigami on all-party meeting with J-K leaders

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Senior CPI(M) leader from Jammu and Kashmir Yousuf Tarigami on Thursday said the leaders of the union territory did not get any concrete assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the all-party meeting held today.



"The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped without consultation with the people. The Prime Minister and Home Minister heard our concerns, demands and aspirations today. We apprised them our issues. Unfortunately, we did not get any concrete assurances from them," Tarigami told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "It was a good meeting, a good initiative. The Prime Minister heard all leaders. In response to them. Let us move ahead."

During a three-and-a-half-hour long meeting with 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants.

The meeting began at around 3 pm and was attended by 14 prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

Noting that the government's priority is to "strengthen grassroots democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that assembly polls can take place and an elected government gives strength to the development trajectory.

The Prime Minister, who interacted with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting convened by him, said that the meeting was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive region where all-round growth is furthered.

This was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories.

Among the leaders who are participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari; BJP's Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh, and Kavinder Gupta; CPI(M)'s M Y Tarigami; National Panthers Party's Prof Bheem Singh; and Peoples Conference's Sajad Gani Lone.

Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Home Secretary also attended the meeting. (ANI)

