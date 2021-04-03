PM, Mamata exchange barbs at simultaneous rallies In Bengal

Didi insulting people of Bengal by saying they were paid to attend BJP rally: PM Modi

Hooghly (West Bengal): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has insulted the people of West Bengal by alleging that they were paid to attend rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, ahead of the third phase of the state assembly elections.

"Didi (Mamata) says that the crowd that attends BJP rallies does it for money. Didi, Bengalis are self-respecting people. Can citizens of Bengal sell themself? Can they be bought? These are self-respecting people. The entire British Sultanate could not do anything to the people of Bengal," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Tarkeshwar, Hooghly.

"You have insulted the people of Bengal with this statement," PM Modi added.

He expressed confidence of victory, saying that a glimpse of the state assembly elections results had been seen in Nandigram.

"Two days ago in Nandigram, we saw a glimpse of what is going to happen on May 2 (day of the result declaration. With every step of the election, Didi's sorrows will increase, the shower of abuse will also increase on me," he said.

"Didi, defeat is in front of you. Now accept it. Hear the voice of the people of Hooghly," he added.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6.

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of playing "divisive" politics

Raidighi/UNI: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing "divisive" politics in the state.

Addressing a public meeting here, Banerjee said, BJP has incentivised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) to play a part in the same.

The TMC supremo called upon Muslims not to "fall in the trap of a BJP-aided party from Hyderabad and its Bengal ally that are out to polarise votes."

"They had been given money by BJP to divide Hindus and Muslims. If you do not want to be divided, if you do not want NRC then do not vote for them," Banerjee said.

The chief minister claimed that if elected to power in the state, the BJP will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), forcing 'many citizens to leave.

The chief minister said sitting Raidighi MLA and actor Debasree Roy joined the BJP after not getting a party ticket from the seat.

“We don't involve such opportunists in our party,” the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee promised to bring water to every household in Raidighi.

The chief minister said, "free medical treatment in government hospitals and private nursing homes too will be started."