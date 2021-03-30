Didi's loss easiest way to bring 'Parivartan' in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah on Tuesday said the easiest way to bring 'Parivartan' in the state is by ensuring that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's loses from Nandigram.



"The easiest way to bring 'Parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram," Shah said while addressing a press meet in Nandigram on Tuesday.

Shah was in Nandigram to campaign for BJP's candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

"Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here," Shah added.

The Union Minister also brought up the issue of women's safety in the state.

"After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within a 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe and secure?" he said.

He further targetted Banerjee saying, "The elderly mother of a BJP worker was thrashed. She died yesterday. But Mamata Didi speaks of women's security. People of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction."

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, which covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

The remaining seven phases will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)