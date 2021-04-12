Didi's policies dealt severe blow to Bengal's farmers, craftspersons: PM Modi

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying her policies have dealt a severe blow to farmers and craftspersons of the state.



PM Modi also said her policies have destroyed the rich tradition of handloom and handicraft in the state.

"Didi's policies have broken the back of the farmers and ruined the state's rich tradition of craft," PM Modi said while delivering a speech on his campaign trail in Bengal's Barasat.

Promising for a better future of the state's jute industry, he lauded the efforts made by the Centre to increase the demand for jute bags, carry bags in the country while lamenting the state of Bengal's jude industry.

"Though the demands for jute bags, carry bags and many such items have increased, but the jute industry of West Bengal is in crisis. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of double engine will also change this situation," PM Modi further said.

Pointing out the discrimination in providing rehabilitation work to the victims of Amphan, PM Modi promised to expedite the relief work without discrimination once the BJP comes to power.

"In the BJP government of Bengal, the work of providing relief to the Amphan victims will be done fast and without any discrimination," he added.

Polling for the first four phases has concluded in West Bengal. The next phase of polling in the eight-phased state Assembly elections will take place on April 17. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)