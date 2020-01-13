Didn't hurl abuses on Modi, said what people wanted to hear: Congress' Irfan Ansari

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Congress leader Irfan Ansari on Monday defended himself over his controversial remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he did not hurl any abuse on Modi but had said what people wanted to hear.

This justification from Ansari comes after he faced flak for making a personal comment on Modi while speaking to protestors at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi earlier today.



When asked about his comment on Modi, Ansari said, "I had said Modi ji is everyone's leader and he should not harbour hatred for us. He does not consider tribals, Dalits, minorities, and is bringing laws which distress people."

He continued to explain, "I said, 'jo apni patni ka nahi hua wo desh ka kya hoga?' and people should not expect him to do any good now. I don't think I said anything wrong. BJP used to hurl abuses at Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. I did not hurl abuses. I said what people wanted to hear." (ANI)

