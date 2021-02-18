'Didn't ask to be called lordships': SC junks plea attacking court

The petitioner submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde that he had moved a plea in the top court in the first week of November last year, challenging a Delhi High Court order, which denied him visitation rights for his child. He said at that point in time, his grandmother was on death bed and her last wish was to meet her grandchild.

The petitioner claimed the top court registry did not list his matter urgently despite several requests. In the last week of November, his grandmother passed away and his petition was still not listed, he added. After non-listing of his plea, the petitioner filed a fresh writ petition against the top registry.

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, said that the court sympathises with him, and also condoles his grandmother's death but it "cannot grant listing based on some relative's health".

The bench also told the petitioner that it can grant circulation of his matter, but he should not make allegations.

Irked by sweeping comments made against the court and its registry in the petition, the bench said: "You seem to have a problem with whole world. Why do you write all this in the petition... that lawyers call judges lordship... We never asked to be called lordships. There is a law of pleadings and only relevant facts can be pleaded."

The Chief Justice told the petitioner that procedure of the court is not responsible for denial of his visitation rights or for death of his grandmother.

The petitioner submitted before the bench that his only argument is that he was entitled to get a hearing from the court, as per his grandmother's last wish.

Dismissing the petition, the bench said: "We don't know who is advising you."

The petitioner had made the top court respondent, through its Secretary General, in the matter.

