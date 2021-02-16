Didn't discriminate on basis of religion, says Delhi Police Commissioner regarding arrest in northeast Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday said they did not discriminate on the basis of religion and confirmed that nearly 1,800 people were arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi violence.



"We conducted an impartial investigation in northeast Delhi violence using technology and evidence. One constable lost his life while many personnel got injured. Didn't discriminate on the basis of religion and registered 755 cases. Nearly 1,800 were arrested," said Delhi Police Commissioner, speaking at the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 last year sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shrivastava further said the Delhi Police tackled the COVID-19 lockdown in a commendable manner, earning the title of 'Dil Ki Police'.

"Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the efforts of the police force. We lost 34 police personnel during this period," added SN Shrivastava. (ANI)

