Differently-abled girl raped, filmed in Pak

Samples of her DNA have been send to Lahore for further tests, while a case has been registered against five persons at the local police station on the complaint of the victim's father. As per the details of the case, the father of the victim has alleged that the rapists blackmailed him and demanded money while making threats.

He has five children, out of which the eldest daughter (victim) and his five-year-old son were deaf and mute since birth.Further details revealed by the father, stated that the victim entered the house in a deteriorated condition and told her parents about the assault through sign language."The victim told her parents that there were five men involved in the sexual assault, some of who raped her repeatedly over the past three months," maintained her father.The victim's father said he remained silent out of fear. But later approached the police after his daughter was filmed and blackmailed.The incident has come as a shock to the masses as the abnormal desperation of the rapists and the brutal assault on a differently-abled girl for months, has not only shaken up emotions, but also has raised serious reservations on the state of safety, security, reliability and trust among the poor people on the authorities.

--IANS

