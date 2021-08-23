Differently-abled minor girl raped in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) A differently-abled teenage girl was allegedly raped in Bihar's Samastipur district, a police officer said on Monday.

The victim was alone in her house when a youth from the same locality brutally raped her. She was found in an unconscious state.

"When I returned home, I found my daughter, who is deaf and dumb, lying in a pool of blood. We then admitted her to a nearby private hospital for treatment. She narrated her ordeal after gaining consciousness," said the victim's mother.