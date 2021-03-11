DIG finds cop sloshed during inspection

Saharsa (Bihar), March 11 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Bihar was found in an intoxicated state by the DIG while he was on a surprise inspection following which the ASI was arrested.

The incident has been reported from the Saurabazar police station in Bihar's Saharsa.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Pranav Kumar Praveen of the Kosi area upon reaching there for a surprise inspection found the ASI, Omprakash Ram, drunk.