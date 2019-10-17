Digital infrastructure will be India's new strength: Modi

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the digital infrastructure will be India's new strength and the government was working with great speed to create data storage facilities.

Addressing an election rally here, he said the government was laying thrust on improving physical infrastructure and "digital infrastructure will be the country's new strength".



He said India has the power of data and the necessary infrastructure for its storage is being created. "We are working at great speed," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that Bhim app, RuPay card had become big brands.

"Today 29 crore RuPay cards are in use, with two crore in Maharashtra. Had you ever thought, RuPay will become such a big brand," he said. (ANI)

