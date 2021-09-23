Digital platforms being used for convenience of farmers, MP CM tells Union agriculture minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met with the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and spoke about the efforts made by the Madhya Pradesh government in the interest of the agriculture sector and farmers, said a press release.



According to the press release, MP is leading in the country in agriculture infrastructure funds.

The Chief Minister further expressed his gratitude for the special cooperation provided by the Government of India for the Crop Insurance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

To provide convenient services to the farmers Chouhan stressed "How digital platforms are being used in the state, especially e-Girdawari, and it was informed that through the digital Girdawari, the information about the crop of each field is entered by the Patwari through the mobile app and the entry is made in the revenue record."

"The data of Girdawari is being collected, recorded and used for procurement, crop insurance and other schemes," he noted.

The agriculture minister appreciated this and also gave instructions to ensure maximum participation of farmers on the digital platform.

Along with this, the Minister also discussed other digital platforms in the state like the assessment of crop productivity through geographic information system (GIS) technology.

Agriculture Minister praised the efforts of Madhya Pradesh in the National Agriculture Development Scheme 'Beej Gram Yojana' and 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' Scheme.

He also ensured that maximum cooperation will be provided by the Government of India for other government schemes as well.

The meeting was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Principal Secretary and Revenue Department, (ANI)

