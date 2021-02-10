Digital stalker in Haryana held on charge of harassing minor girl

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) A complaint by a minor girl, who alleged that an Instagram handle run by a stalker was morphing her pictures and the man was demanding her nude photos, led to the arrest of a 19-year-old youth from Haryana's Faridabad district, said police on Wednesday.
The accused Rahim Khan confessed to his crime and revealed that he had similarly blackmailed more than 50 girls and women across India.
"We received a complaint at R.K. Puram Police station and accordingly, a case U/s 14 of POCSO Act and 67B IT Act was registered and investigations taken up," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) south-west Delhi, Ingit Pratap Singh.
A police inquiry and details sought from Instagram by the Cyber Cell team of south-west Delhi, succeeded in establishing Rahim's whereabouts.
Accordingly, a police team was formed and with the help of technical surveillance, Rahim was nabbed from his house in Faridabad district.
