Digital stalker in Haryana held on charge of harassing minor girl

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) A complaint by a minor girl, who alleged that an Instagram handle run by a stalker was morphing her pictures and the man was demanding her nude photos, led to the arrest of a 19-year-old youth from Haryana's Faridabad district, said police on Wednesday.

The accused Rahim Khan confessed to his crime and revealed that he had similarly blackmailed more than 50 girls and women across India.