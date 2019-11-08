Digvijay accuses Centre of 'step-motherly' treatment for MP, urges Shivraj Chouhan to take up issue with PM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the Centre was adopting "step-motherly behaviour" towards Madhya Pradesh and asked former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take up the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You are a responsible leader, former CM, a member of BJP parliamentary board and an MLA in the incumbent Assembly. I want to attract your attention towards the Centre's step-motherly behaviour towards Madhya Pradesh and the ignoring of the people of the state," he wrote in a letter to Chouhan.

He said the central government has reduced its contribution in several centrally-sponsored schemes and has not sanctioned funds for several other schemes."Madhya Pradesh has witnessed excessive rainfall this year and the state government has taken immediate steps to bring relief to the affected farmer. But I feel great despair in informing you that the Centre has reduced its share from 90 per cent to 75 per cent for funds to tackle natural disasters," he wrote.The Centre has also not released Rs 498 crore for construction and rejuvenation of roads in Madhya Pradesh."The government has released funds to NDA-ruled Karnataka and Bihar but MP still awaits the aid," he said.Singh said Chouhan should accompany him to the Prime Minister to raise the issue. "I am very confident that he would pay heed to your request. Still, if he does not listen to you, we would sit on a protest in front of the Prime Minsiter's Office in the interest of Madhya Pradesh," he submitted. (ANI)